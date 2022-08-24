TikTok influencers boasting collectively more than 51 million followers have said they won't work with Amazon until the e-commerce colossus delivers key concessions to workers and halts anti-union efforts.

An advocacy group calling itself Gen-Z for Change said it coordinated the pledge from more than 70 popular TikTok talents to stand in solidarity with Amazon workers through a "People Over Prime Pledge".

The vow references Amazon Prime, a paid subscription from the online giant that includes benefits like rapid deliveries, but also the pressure it puts on those working to fill the orders.

"We are calling on Amazon to listen to their workers and make tangible changes to their workplace environment," the group said in a letter, noting that TikTok has more than a billion users.

"Unless changes are made, we will prevent Amazon from monetising one of the largest social media platforms in the world."

The coalition is pushing for the firm's workers to get a minimum hourly wage of $30, improved medical leave and easing of productivity requirements.

The group is also calling on Amazon, which has long resisted unionisation efforts in its US facilities, to stop its opposition.

READ MORE:Why are US companies threatened by labour unions?