Fox News boss Lachlan Murdoch has launched legal proceedings against Australian media outlet Crikey, accusing the site of defaming him in an opinion piece about the January 6 US Capitol riots.

The lawsuit was filed late on Tuesday in Australian federal court, a day after Crikey made public a cache of legal letters sent by Murdoch's lawyers since the article's June publication and dared the media scion to sue it.

Crikey even took out an advert in the New York Times on Monday, publishing an open letter that welcomed the opportunity to "test this important issue of freedom of public interest journalism in a courtroom".

Murdoch is chief executive of media behemoth Fox Corporation and co-chairman of News Corp.

He is the eldest son of billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, owner of scores of outlets including Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

Crikey's article — headlined "Trump is a confirmed unhinged traitor. And Murdoch is his unindicted co-conspirator" — did not name the younger Murdoch directly.

However, it did refer to the "Murdochs and their slew of poisonous Fox News commentators" in its final paragraph.

Crikey to fight court battle