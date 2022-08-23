Greece’s main opposition party has stepped up its criticism of the conservative government over a surveillance scandal that has rocked the country’s political scene since late July.

The SYRIZA-PS party said in a statement on Monday it is convinced that full responsibility for the scandal lies with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“The developments confirm that we are faced with a staff parastatal headed by Mr Mitsotakis himself,” it said.

The prime minister, who is not telling the truth about his role in the surveillance of journalists and the leader of the PASOK-KINAL party, is trying to gain time to erase the traces of surveillance and to establish a large coverup operation, the statement continued.

Arguing that the revelations which have become known so far are only the tip of the iceberg, the party said “the prime minister has been acting as the head of a shadowy and uncontrollable parastatal group.”

“Against this backdrop, the party thinks that it is highly likely that there are other political figures, either from the opposition or from the government itself, who have been targeted by these parastatal surveillances,” it said.

Parliament inquiry

Meanwhile, as a result of a meeting between the parliamentary group presidents of the political parties represented in the Greek parliament, it was decided that the Greek Parliament’s Committee on Institutions and Transparency will meet Wednesday to vote on the appointment of the new head of the National Intelligence Service (EYP), public broadcaster ERT reported.

SYRIZA-PS announced that it will not take part in the voting on the appointment of Themistoklis Demiris as the EYP’s new chief.