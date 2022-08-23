WORLD
Greek PM Mitsotakis fully responsible for surveillance scandal: opposition
Greek prime minister is trying to gain time to erase the traces of surveillance and to establish a large coverup operation, says main opposition SYRIZA-PS.
‘The prime minister has been acting as the head of a shadowy and uncontrollable parastatal group,’ SYRIZA-PS said. / AA
August 23, 2022

Greece’s main opposition party has stepped up its criticism of the conservative government over a surveillance scandal that has rocked the country’s political scene since late July. 

The SYRIZA-PS party said in a statement on Monday it is convinced that full responsibility for the scandal lies with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 

“The developments confirm that we are faced with a staff parastatal headed by Mr Mitsotakis himself,” it said.

The prime minister, who is not telling the truth about his role in the surveillance of journalists and the leader of the PASOK-KINAL party, is trying to gain time to erase the traces of surveillance and to establish a large coverup operation, the statement continued.

Arguing that the revelations which have become known so far are only the tip of the iceberg, the party said “the prime minister has been acting as the head of a shadowy and uncontrollable parastatal group.”

“Against this backdrop, the party thinks that it is highly likely that there are other political figures, either from the opposition or from the government itself, who have been targeted by these parastatal surveillances,” it said.

Parliament inquiry 

Meanwhile, as a result of a meeting between the parliamentary group presidents of the political parties represented in the Greek parliament, it was decided that the Greek Parliament’s Committee on Institutions and Transparency will meet Wednesday to vote on the appointment of the new head of the National Intelligence Service (EYP), public broadcaster ERT reported.

SYRIZA-PS announced that it will not take part in the voting on the appointment of Themistoklis Demiris as the EYP’s new chief.

Moreover, on Friday, the pre-agenda discussion at the level of party leaders on the scandal is expected to take place, while on August 29, a debate will be held in a plenary session of parliament on the formation of a commission of inquiry based on a request submitted by the PASOK-KINAL parliamentary group.

Surveillance scandal

In a televised address to the nation on August 8, Mitsotakis acknowledged that PASOK-KINAL party leader Nikos Androulakis was wiretapped by the EYP, but he denied knowing about the operation.

“Although everything was done legally, the EYP underestimated the political dimension of this action. It was formally OK but politically unacceptable,” he said.

The announcement followed the resignation of EYP head Andreas Kontoleon and the Prime Minister's Secretary General Grigoris Dimitriadis on August 5.

The scandal unfolded on August 4 when Kontoleon told a parliamentary committee that his agency had been spying on financial journalist Thanasis Koukakis.

The parliamentary probe was launched after Androulakis complained to top prosecutors about an attempt to hack his mobile phone with Israeli-made Predator surveillance software. 

