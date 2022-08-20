The divided UN Security Council (UNSC) has failed to reach an agreement on whether to extend travel exemptions for 13 Taliban officials now governing Afghanistan.

UN diplomats said on Friday Russia and China want to allow all 13 to continue to travel while the US and Western nations are determined to cut the number to protest the Taliban's rollback of women's rights and failure to form an inclusive government as it promised.

Russia and China asked for more time on Friday evening to consider the latest US proposal, the Security Council diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private.

So, the travel ban will be restored on all 13 Taliban officials until Monday afternoon at the earliest when Russia and China must now respond to the US proposal.

Dozens of Taliban members have been on the UN sanctions blacklist for years, subject to a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

But some Taliban officials were granted waivers so they could travel to participate in talks aimed at restoring peace and stability to Afghanistan.

READ MORE:Year to the ground: Taliban’s quest for elusive global legitimacy

Improved security

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last August 15 as US and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years, as many as 700 people have been killed and 1,400 wounded even though security, on the whole, has improved, according to a report last month by the UN political mission in Afghanistan.

It highlighted how women have been stripped of many of their human rights, barred from secondary education and subjected to restrictions on their movements.