Malaysia's top court has begun hearing ex-PM Najib Razak's appeal to overturn his jail sentence for corruption in a high-stakes legal gambit that could see him locked up or potentially launching a political comeback.

The Federal Court on Tuesday dismissed the former prime minister's plea for a retrial, clearing the way for the hearings which will be held until August 26.

Lead defence lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik surprised the court on Thursday by telling the panel of five judges that he wanted to be discharged from the case, citing inadequate time to prepare as he had been recently appointed.

The court, however, refused to discharge him and Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat ordered the prosecution to present its case.

Najib, 69, has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges over the alleged theft of $4.5 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (or 1MDB), a state fund he co-founded as premier in 2009.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail in July 2020, though he has not been sent to prison while the appeals process plays out.

$1 billion in 1MDB funds

Najib, 69, and his ruling party were defeated in 2018 elections following allegations of their involvement in the multibillion-dollar scandal.