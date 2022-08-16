Some western US states and Mexico must cut water usage to avoid a "catastrophic collapse" of the Colorado River, Washington officials have said as a historic drought bites.

Despite years of warnings, states that depend on the river have not managed to reduce their demands enough, and on Tuesday, the federal government said it was imposing cuts.

"Water use in the Basin must be reduced," said Tanya Trujillo, Assistant Secretary for Water and Science at the Interior Department.

Arizona's allocation from the river will fall by 21 percent in 2023, while Nevada will get eight percent less. Mexico's allotment will drop by seven percent.

Negotiations over further reductions are creating tension among the states, especially as California, the largest user, has so far avoided cuts triggered by low reservoir levels.

California, the biggest user of the river's water and the most populous of the western states, will not be affected next year.

More than two decades of well below-average rainfall have left the river, the lifeblood of the western United States, at critically low levels, as the human-caused climate crisis worsens the natural drought cycle.

Reduced rain and higher temperatures

The Colorado River rises in the Rocky Mountains and snakes its way through Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, California and northern Mexico, where it empties into the Gulf of California.

It is fed mainly by snow caps on mountains at high altitudes, which melts slowly throughout the warmer months.

Scorching temperatures and reduced melting snow in the spring have lowered the water volume flowing from the Rocky Mountains, where the river originates before it snakes 2,334 kilometres southwest and into the Gulf of California.