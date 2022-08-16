Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah with an official ceremony at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

The leaders held one-on-one talks followed by an official dinner in honour of the king on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, Erdogan awarded the Malaysian king with Order of the State of Republic of Türkiye — the highest state order awarded to foreign nationals — and the king gave Erdogan the Order of Chivalry.

This is the “first visit from Malaysia to Türkiye at the Head of State level after nearly 30 years and will crown our bilateral relations,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

“High-level talks with Malaysia have gained momentum within the context of our relations, which get stronger and stronger in almost every area on the basis of friendship, mutual trust and the interests of our respective peoples,” the statement read.

Türkiye-Malaysia ties