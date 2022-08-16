TÜRKİYE
Türkiye backs political solution to Syria conflict: Cavusoglu
Türkiye believes that reconciliation is essential for lasting peace in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says, adding that Ankara strongly supports Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Cavusoglu and his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics have stressed their countries' "valuable alliance" at a press conference in Ankara.
August 16, 2022

Türkiye has always backed a political solution to the Syrian conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

"The (Syrian) regime does not believe in a political solution, it believes in a military solution. A permanent solution is a political solution. We've been saying it from the beginning," Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Türkiye believes that reconciliation is essential for lasting peace in Syria, Cavusoglu has said, adding that Ankara strongly supports Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

About a recent attempt to burn the Turkish flag in northern Syria, Cavusoglu said: "We know who the perpetrators are. The hand of those who reach out to our flag will also be broken. The Syrians themselves have already made the necessary explanations, including the interim government. They also know these provocateurs."

Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced that two people were arrested following the incident.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Regarding the PKK terrorist group, Cavusoglu said: "There is a terrorist organisation in Syria that also threatens us: PKK/PYD/YPG. (They are) same terrorist organisation. These terrorists and the remnants of Daesh and other radical terrorist organisations must be completely cleared from this country."

This is important for Türkiye's safety and Syria's stability, he added.

Grain deal and regional ties 

About the grain exports from Ukrainian ports under a historic Türkiye-brokered deal, Cavusoglu said the agreement is being implemented without any problems so far.

"We will continue our efforts to keep the process going," he added.

On July 22, Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed the deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

Since the departure of the first ship on August 1, a total of 21 ships carrying grain and wheat have so far left Ukrainian ports under the historic deal.

Rinkevics, for his part, said exporting grain from Ukraine is not only important for the region but also for the world. He added that Latvia will continue its cooperation in this regard.

He said Latvia strongly supports Ukraine in its fight against Russia, saying: "We must stop Russian aggression."

Cavusoglu said Ankara and Riga enjoy “fruitful” relations, adding the two countries attach importance to political dialogues to enhance bilateral cooperation.

"We are also making efforts to improve our economic relations. Therefore, despite the pandemic, our bilateral trade volume increased by about 50% last year. When we look at the first six months of this year, this increase continues."

He noted that Latvian tourists choose Türkiye for holiday, and said: "The fact that Latvian tourists continue to come to our country and the numbers increase is beneficial for both sides."

Rinkevics, for his part, said Türkiye is a "valuable ally" of Latvia.

There is potential to enhance economic cooperation between Ankara and Riga, the minister added.

