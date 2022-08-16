Türkiye has always backed a political solution to the Syrian conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

"The (Syrian) regime does not believe in a political solution, it believes in a military solution. A permanent solution is a political solution. We've been saying it from the beginning," Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Türkiye believes that reconciliation is essential for lasting peace in Syria, Cavusoglu has said, adding that Ankara strongly supports Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

About a recent attempt to burn the Turkish flag in northern Syria, Cavusoglu said: "We know who the perpetrators are. The hand of those who reach out to our flag will also be broken. The Syrians themselves have already made the necessary explanations, including the interim government. They also know these provocateurs."

Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced that two people were arrested following the incident.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Regarding the PKK terrorist group, Cavusoglu said: "There is a terrorist organisation in Syria that also threatens us: PKK/PYD/YPG. (They are) same terrorist organisation. These terrorists and the remnants of Daesh and other radical terrorist organisations must be completely cleared from this country."

This is important for Türkiye's safety and Syria's stability, he added.

Grain deal and regional ties

About the grain exports from Ukrainian ports under a historic Türkiye-brokered deal, Cavusoglu said the agreement is being implemented without any problems so far.