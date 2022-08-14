At least eight people have been wounded, two of them critically, after a shooting attack on a bus in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police said they had arrested the suspect in Sunday's pre-dawn gun attack. "The terrorist is in our hands," police spokesperson Kan Eli Levy told public radio.

Israel's emergency medical services, the Magen David Adom (MDA), called the incident a "terror attack in the Old City".

Paramedics said they had provided lifesaving treatment to people with gunshot wounds, including bus passengers and people in the King David's Tomb parking area. All victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

"We were on the scene very quickly," senior medic Nehemia Katz and paramedic David Trachtenberg said in a statement.

"On Ma'ale Hashalom Street we saw a passenger bus...in the middle of the road, bystanders called us to treat two males around 30 years old who were on the bus with gunshot wounds."

Bus driver Daniel Kanievsky described how his trip descended into chaos.

"I was coming from the Western Wall. The bus was full of passengers," he told reporters in front of his bullet-riddled vehicle.

"I stopped at the station of the Tomb of David. At this moment, the shooting started. Two people outside I see falling, two inside were bleeding. Everybody panicked."

