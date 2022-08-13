Tropical storm Meari has unleashed heavy rains on Japan's main Honshu island, heading northward toward capital Tokyo, according to Japanese weather officials.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that Meari made landfall in Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, on Saturday afternoon, bringing sudden heavy rains and blasting winds, and prompting warnings about mudslides and flooding.

More than 72,000 people in the area's main city of Shizuoka were told to evacuate due to possible landslides.

Meari, packing sustained winds of up to 72 kilometres (45 miles) per hour, passed over Shizuoka and was traveling at a speed of about 20 kilometres (12 miles) an hour and was expected to continue northward before veering eastward, swinging over the Pacific Ocean by early Sunday.

The Tokyo area was hammered by periodic downpours starting late morning. Warnings on high waves in coastal areas were issued for Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, and other nearby areas.

The authorities warned against going near rivers or other water bodies, as the levels may rise suddenly. Rainfall was expected to worsen in Tokyo and areas north of Tokyo in the evening, they said. Warnings on flooding, strong winds and heavy rainfall were issued for the Tokyo area.

