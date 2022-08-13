Saturday, August 13, 2022

Ukraine: Russians shooting at, or from nuclear plant being targeted

Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at an occupied nuclear plant in the south of the country or use it as a base to shoot from, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over multiple recent incidents of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Russian troops captured the station early in the offensive.

"Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the plant, or shoots using the plant as cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

Zelenskiy, who did not give any details, repeated accusations that Russia was using the plant as nuclear blackmail.

Civilians arrive in safer areas under Ukrainian army control

A large number of civilians who have been internally displaced as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are being evacuated from areas controlled by Russian forces and are travelling for days to reach safe facilities secured by the Ukrainian army.

An Anadolu Agency team has filmed dozens of civilian vehicles arriving at a reception centre near Zaporizhzhia in the country's southeastern region, which is partially controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Civilians were evacuated and provided safe corridors only after receiving special authorisation from Russian forces.

Ukraine warns of fresh 'provocations' near occupied nuclear plant

Ukraine's defence intelligence agency has warned of fresh Russian "provocations" at an occupied nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, while the exiled mayor of the town where the plant is located said it had come under fresh shelling.

Enerhodar mayor Dmytro Orlov, who evacuated to Kiev-controlled territory in April, wrote on Telegram that local residents had informed him of fresh Russian shelling in the direction of the town’s industrial zone and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Saturday. It was not clear if any shells hit the grounds of the plant.

Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over multiple recent incidents of shelling at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, while the G7 group of nations have called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the power station.

Russia starts delivering extra gas to Hungary: Budapest

Hungary has said that Russia has started delivering additional gas to the EU member following a July visit to Moscow by its foreign minister.

Hungary's Foreign Ministry said trade negotiations with Moscow "led to an agreement", resulting in Russia's Gazprom starting to deliver "above the already contracted quantities" on Friday.

"It is the duty of the Hungarian government to ensure the country's safe supply of natural gas, and we are living up to it," ministry official Tamas Menczer said on his Facebook page.

Ukraine says 'fierce fighting' at village Russia said it controlled

Ukraine's military command has said that "fierce fighting" continued in Pisky, an eastern village which Russia had earlier in the day said it had full control over.

"The occupiers are trying to break through the defense of our troops in the directions of Oleksandropol, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Maryinka and Pisky," Ukraine's general staff said in its nightly briefing note on Facebook.

"Fierce fighting continues," it added.

Maltese-flagged ship with Ukrainian grain docks in Italy

A Maltese-flagged ship carrying 13,000 tons of corn arrived at a port in Italy, local media has reported.