Firefighters have finally overcome what officials described as the worst fire in Cuba's history that over five days destroyed 40 percent of the Caribbean island's main fuel storage facility and caused massive blackouts.

Witnesses told Reuters news agency that the Matanzas port fire had died down late on Tuesday and the thick black smoke rising from the port had diminished and was now mostly grey.

Firefighter Rafael Perez Garriga told Reuters on the steaming outskirts of the disaster that he worries the fire would impact the power situation in the country.

"The situation is going to be more difficult. If the thermoelectric plants are supplied with that oil, we are going to have the whole world affected, it is electricity and it affects everything," he said.

Matanzas is Cuba's largest port for receiving crude oil and fuel imports. Cuban heavy crude, as well as fuel oil and diesel stored in Matanzas in 10 huge tanks, are mainly used to generate electricity on the island.

Lightning struck one fuel storage tank on Friday evening. The fire spread and engulfed the four-tank area on Monday, accompanied by huge explosions and despite efforts by local firefighters supported by more than 100 Mexican and Venezuelan reinforcements.

Cuba, under heavy US sanctions, is all but bankrupt. Frequent blackouts and shortages of gasoline and other commodities already had created a tense situation with scattered local protests following last summer's historic unrest in July.

On Tuesday, more helicopters joined the effort to put out the fire, along with two fireboats sent by Mexico along with heavy firefighting equipment.

"We have not yet been able to access the impact area due to the conditions. There is combustion and so we cannot risk our lives for now," Perez said around noon.

