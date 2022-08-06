Israeli air strikes have flattened homes in Palestine's Gaza, raising fears of an escalation that has so far killed at least 24 Palestinians, including six children, and wounded 215 others in the besieged enclave.

Palestinian Health Ministry blamed "Israeli aggression" for the latest deaths on Saturday, which also included "an elderly woman", and for hundreds of wounded Palestinians.

But an Israeli government statement denied blame for a strike in Jabalia refugee camp that killed children, claiming a rocket fired by Palestinian fighters towards Israel had fallen short. The claim could not be independently verified.

While the Israeli strikes went on, hitting what the military said were weapons depots hidden in residential areas and destroying a number of houses, fighters of Islamic Jihad fired rocket salvos as far as Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv.

There were no reports of serious casualties, the Israeli ambulance service said.

The Islamic Jihad group said on Friday that its senior leader Tayseer al Jabari was among those killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The group launched rockets in retaliation since then.

Egypt said it was engaged in intensive talks to calm the situation.

But an Israeli military spokesperson said its forces were "preparing for the operation to last a week," and told the AFP news agency that the army is "not currently holding ceasefire negotiations".

Harsh blockade

Around 2.3 million Palestinians are packed into the narrow coastal Gaza, with Israel tightly restricting the movement of people and goods in and out of the enclave and imposing a land, sea and naval blockade.

Israel stopped the planned transport of fuel into Gaza shortly before it unilaterally struck on Friday, crippling the Palestinian area's lone power plant and reducing electricity to around eight hours per day and drawing warnings from health officials that hospitals would be severely impacted within days.