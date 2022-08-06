Taiwan has accused the Chinese army of simulating an attack on its main island during massive military exercises after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.

Beijing continued on Saturday some of its largest-ever war drills drills around Taiwan — exercises aimed at practising a blockade and ultimate invasion of the island, analysts say.

Taipei said it observed "multiple" Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait, believing them to be simulating an attack on the self-ruled democracy's main island.

"Multiple batches of Communist planes and ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait, some of which crossed the median line," its defence ministry said in a statement, referring to a demarcation line that runs down the Taiwan Strait which Beijing does not recognise.

In a bid to show just how close China's forces have been getting to Taiwan's shores, Beijing's military overnight released a video of an air force pilot filming the island's coastline and mountains from his cockpit.

And Beijing also said they would hold a live-fire drill in a southern part of the Yellow Sea — located between China and the Korean peninsula — from Saturday until August 15.

The four-day drills encircling Taiwan that are supposed to end on Sunday involve live firing on the waters and in the airspace, with as many as four missiles believed to have flown over the capital Taipei in an unprecedented escalation.

But Taipei has remained defiant, insisting it would not be cowed by its "evil neighbour".

