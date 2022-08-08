With Zawahiri’s death, the curtain falls on Al Qaeda’s first generation of leaders in Afghanistan and Khorasan. But the biggest question now is: how will his death shape the future trajectory of Al Qaeda? Towards gradual decay and total collapse? Or will it be able to marshal its forces and reinvent itself in a new world order?

However, Al Qaeda’s collapse had begun long before Zawahiri’s death, and he had only been riding an old, toothless tiger pushed into a corner by sustained military pressure from the US and the emergence of an even more fanatical terrorist outfit, Daesh.

Since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the US Embassy bombing of 1998, and the subsequent coalition campaign against the Al Qaeda in Afghanistan that brought about the fall of the Taliban, Al Qaeda’s leadership was forced to go underground to evade US targeting. In doing so, Al Qaeda lost its centralised capacity for planning and executing major terrorist attacks. This was especially the case after losing the Taliban’s support.

Al Qaeda’s leadership was forced to shuttle between Pakistan and Iran and became more of glorified ‘officials’ who were left to circulate general policy decisions. Intelligence gathered from Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden’s hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan, following his assassination in 2011, showed how he was forced to abandon radical moves to ensure his own safety.

Bin Laden’s elimination left Al Qaeda without a powerful central command and this led to the rise of many parallel power centres in the outfit’s regional units. The international manhunt against Al Qaeda’s functionaries also saw its funding networks cut off, leaving the organisation without access to its war chest.

The terrorist organisation Daesh’s rise to prominence also saw the emergence of a more powerful propaganda machine that could indoctrinate and attract youngsters to its fold at the expense of Al Qaeda.