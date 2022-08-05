Russia is ready to discuss prisoner exchange with the US, but it should be at the level of presidents, the country's foreign minister has said.

"If the Americans again decide to engage in public diplomacy...that's their business and their problem," Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, a day after a Moscow court sentenced WNBA player Brittney Griner to nine years in prison.

For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will "pursue" Russia's latest offer to discuss the prisoner swap involving detained basketball star Griner.

"[Russian] Foreign Minister Lavrov said this morning... that they are prepared to engage" on a swap for the detained American, Blinken said at a foreign ministers' meeting in Cambodia. "And we'll be pursuing that."

Below are prisoners who could potentially be involved in a swap.

Brittney Griner

Griner was on Thursday sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony and ordered to pay a fine of $16,590 for possessing and smuggling narcotics.

She was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. She said it was prescribed by a US doctor to relieve pain for her many injuries.

The arrest came just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

The 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury player came to Russia to play basketball for a club in Russia's Yekaterinburg during the off-season — a common path for American stars seeking additional income.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women's NBA champion pleaded guilty to the charges, but said she did not intend to break the law or use the banned substance in Russia.

Viktor Bout

Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout was in 2012 sentenced to 25 years in a US jail after he was accused of arming rebels in some of the world's bloodiest conflicts.

The 55-year-old is considered the highest-profile Russian imprisoned in the United States.

The former Soviet air force officer and polyglot was arrested in Thailand in 2008 during a sting operation in which US agents posed as Colombia's FARC rebels seeking weapons.

He was dubbed the "Merchant of Death" by former British minister Peter Hain for supplying weapons to war-torn Angola and Liberia.