North Korea made preparations for a nuclear test during the first six months of this year, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters news agency.

"Work at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site paves the way for additional nuclear tests for the development of nuclear weapons," independent sanctions monitors reported to the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee.

"The DPRK continued to develop its capability for the production of fissile material at the Yongbyon site," the monitors wrote, referring to North Korea's formal name — the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Yongbyon is North Korea's major nuclear facility, operating its first nuclear reactors.

North Korea's UN mission in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The United States has long been warning that North Korea is ready to carry out a seventh nuclear test and says it will again push to strengthen UN sanctions on Pyongyang if it takes place.

The UN monitors also said investigations had shown Pyongyang was to blame for stealing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets in at least one major hack. The monitors have previously accused North Korea of carrying out cyber attacks to fund its nuclear and missile programs.

"Other cyber activity focusing on stealing information and more traditional means of obtaining information and materials of value to DPRK's prohibited programmes, including WMD (weapons of mass destruction), continued," the monitors wrote.

