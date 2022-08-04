WORLD
Israeli army arrests over 20 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Israeli army detains 23 people as part of its arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank.
According to the institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs, there are currently 4,650 Palestinians held in jails in Israel. / AA Archive
August 4, 2022

The Israeli army has arrested 23 Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank .

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement on Thursday that “the detainees are from the governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem (south), Tulkarm, and Jenin (north)”.

The organisation also added that among the detainees, eight were from the Al-Ajouli family from Hebron.

These arrests "constitute the most prominent systematic and consistent policies implemented by the occupation authorities on a daily basis”, the statement said.

According to the institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs, there are currently 4,650 Palestinians held in jails in Israel.

