At a tense news conference on July 29, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged Germany to be “an honest broker” and refrain from falling for Athens’ propaganda in disputes between Türkiye and Greece. This exchange was just the most recent round of Greek politicking and manoeuvres to provoke a rift between Türkiye and its partners.

To Athens’ dismay, Türkiye has avoided many of its diplomatic booby-traps. Better still, Ankara managed to score several diplomatic successes and overturn a deck of cards that was increasingly stacked against Turkish interests in the past two years.

Crumbling alliances and arms spending spree

In late 2020, the Kyriakos Mitsotakis government spearheaded the formation of what a commentator recently termed as an “unholy alliance” against Ankara. This grouping included Greece, Greek Cypriots, Israel, and the UAE. Meanwhile, another alliance involved Athens, Paris, and Riyadh.Both these groupings aimed to put pressure on Türkiye in the Mediterranean Sea region, adding more complexity to Ankara’s already tense security environment, especially since the Turkish leadership had its hands full, dealing with multifaceted security threats in Syria, Iraq, and beyond.

However, President Erdogan initiated several overtures with yesteryear adversaries, including Israel, the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, in a series of swift and daring diplomatic manoeuvres. These moves reduced regional tensions and allowed Ankara to focus on the most pressing security agendas, namely the threat from terrorist organisations such as the PKK and its offshoot, the YPG/PYD.

The resulting dynamics surprised Greece to a large extent, as the web of alliances Athens was knitting against Ankara fell through. The overarching strategy to isolate and encircle Türkiye did not go as planned.

Still, Athens managed to draw the support of some Western powers, such as France and the United States, with whom it signed defensive pacts. The Greek authorities also went on a spending spree, acquiring in the process advanced weapon systems. Athens ordered 18 fighter jets (costing 2.3 billion euros) and three frigates from France in 2021. Similarly, the Greek army procured four warships (worth $6.9 billion) and signed a deal with the Pentagon to modernise existing frigates (a contract worth $2.5 billion). This arms procurement frenzy suggests more bellicose designs than merely boosting a defensive posture.

Geopolitical developments favourable to Türkiye

However, another development perturbed the Greek plans. Russia’s incursion into Ukraine resulted in Türkiye stepping up to bring the warring sides to the negotiation table, which recently led to a crucial breakthrough in diffusing the global grain crisis. Owing to the country's geopolitical position and economic and political relations with both Russia and Ukraine, President Erdogan showed once again forward-looking strategic acumen by playing a balancing act and mediating role between Ukraine and Russia, achieving some notable successes in the process.

The latest remarkable feat resulted after Ankara's months-long negotiations to reach a deal jointly with the UN, whereby Russia allows Ukraine to resume its Black Sea grain exports under a set of conditions. This Türkiye-brokered accord will ease the global food crisis and prevent numerous low-income countries from incurring serious food shortages.

Importantly, the Russo-Ukrainian conflict once again brought Türkiye's geopolitical stature to the fore, proving that it is an important NATO member that can bring solutions to complicated international tensions. Hence, many Western leaders are in no mood to entertain Greek provocations and caprices against Ankara.