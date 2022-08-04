WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar charges Japanese journalist with encouraging dissent
Film-maker Kubota, 26, was detained last week near an anti-government rally in Yangon along with two Myanmar citizens.
Myanmar charges Japanese journalist with encouraging dissent
Toru Kubota is the fifth foreign journalist detained in Myanmar. / AFP
August 4, 2022

A Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar has been charged with breaching immigration law and encouraging dissent against the military.

Toru Kubota, who was held while covering a protest in Yangon last week, "has been charged under section 505 (a) and under immigration law 13-1", the junta said in a statement on Thursday.

Film-maker Kubota, 26, was detained last Saturday near an anti-government rally in Yangon along with two Myanmar citizens.

He is the fifth foreign journalist detained in Myanmar after US citizens Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster and freelancers Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan, who were all eventually freed and deported.

READ MORE: US urges release of journalist in Myanmar after terror, sedition charges

Recommended

Press clampdown

505a — a law that criminalises encouraging dissent against the military and carries a maximum three-year jail term — has been widely used by the military in its crackdown on dissent.

Breaching immigration law 13-1 carries a maximum of two years' imprisonment.

Myanmar's junta has clamped down on press freedoms, arresting reporters and photographers, as well as revoking broadcasting licences.

As of March this year, 48 journalists remain in custody across the country, according to monitoring group Reporting ASEAN.

READ MORE:Who were the four activists put to death by Myanmar’s military rulers?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme