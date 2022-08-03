United Nations experts and top NGOs have urged the UN Human Rights Council to launch an international investigation into the deadly Beirut port blast, on the eve of its two-year anniversary.

"This tragedy marked one of the largest non-nuclear blasts in recent memory, yet the world has done nothing to find out why it happened," the six UN experts said on Wednesday.

"On the second anniversary of the blast, we are disheartened that people in Lebanon still await justice, and we call for an international investigation to be initiated without delay."

The August 4, 2020 mega-blast killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital, after a stockpile of haphazardly stored ammonium nitrate fertiliser caught fire at the port.

Relatives of blast victims have pressed for justice and accountability for two years but the local probe has been paused since December due to political pressure.

'Domestic investigation cannot deliver justice'

The blast shocked a population already reeling from an unprecedented economic crisis, and is widely blamed on the negligence and mismanagement of Lebanese authorities.