Burkina Faso's army said that it had accidentally killed civilians during a counter-terrorist operation in the country's southeast earlier this week, without saying how many.

Residents of the area told Reuters that as many as 37 people were killed in the strike on Monday near the village of Pognoa, about 10 km (6 miles) from the border with Togo, where some fled afterwards.

The West African country has been battling an insurgency by extremist militant groups, some linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh, which control large swathes of territory and wage frequent attacks.

"During operations which made it possible to neutralise several dozen terrorists, the strikes unfortunately caused collateral victims within the civilian population," the army said in a statement.

It did not say how many civilians were killed. The victims were hit by projectiles in the zone between Kompienga and Pognoa, it said.

READ MORE:Violence in Burkina Faso 'displaces' over 1.8M people

Drone strikes