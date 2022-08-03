WORLD
Around 26M people in US lack health insurance
Percentage of Americans without health coverage hits a new low of eight percent, says health department, based on recent household survey.
Some 5.2 million people have gained medical insurance since early 2021, US officials say. / AP Archive
August 3, 2022

The proportion of the population with no health insurance in the United States has reached a new low in early 2022 at eight percent, President Joe Biden's administration has said.

The Department of Health said on Tuesday that based on a household survey it carried out, 5.2 million people have gained medical insurance since early 2021, when Biden came to office, a figure that includes a million children.

However, around 26 million people remain without health coverage in the country.

"No one should worry about whether they can pay for their doctor or choose between paying rent and filling a prescription," Biden said in a statement.

"Today, we are closer than ever to making that principle a reality," he added.

The drop in uninsured Americans began last year when Congress and Biden signed off on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that lowered premiums and out-of-pocket costs for new or returning customers purchasing plans through the Affordable Care Act's private health insurance markets.

The Affordable Care Act, known as "Obamacare," came into effect in 2014 and was the flagship law of former president Barack Obama, with whom Biden served as vice president.

Between 2018 and 2019, however, the number of uninsured rebounded before falling again.

Inflation Reduction Act

The president attributed the rise in the number of medically insured Americans to improvements contained in the American Rescue Plan, the emergency aid plan adopted at the start of his term that contained measures facilitating access to health insurance through grants to help families pay for medical coverage.

"Pretty cool, huh, @BarackObama?" Biden said on Twitter.

"You bet, Joe," the former president responded.

The two men called on Congress to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, a law largely focused on clean energy and climate but also containing measures to secure subsidies for medical coverage and reduce drug prices.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
