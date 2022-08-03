The proportion of the population with no health insurance in the United States has reached a new low in early 2022 at eight percent, President Joe Biden's administration has said.

The Department of Health said on Tuesday that based on a household survey it carried out, 5.2 million people have gained medical insurance since early 2021, when Biden came to office, a figure that includes a million children.

However, around 26 million people remain without health coverage in the country.

"No one should worry about whether they can pay for their doctor or choose between paying rent and filling a prescription," Biden said in a statement.

"Today, we are closer than ever to making that principle a reality," he added.

The drop in uninsured Americans began last year when Congress and Biden signed off on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that lowered premiums and out-of-pocket costs for new or returning customers purchasing plans through the Affordable Care Act's private health insurance markets.

The Affordable Care Act, known as "Obamacare," came into effect in 2014 and was the flagship law of former president Barack Obama, with whom Biden served as vice president.

Between 2018 and 2019, however, the number of uninsured rebounded before falling again.