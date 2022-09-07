In the southern Japanese city of Kumamoto, infants and young children can be anonymously dropped off by their parents at the country’s first and only “baby hatch.”

The issue has sparked controversy in the country with critics questioning the practice saying it should not be normalised as it would lead to social problems and also affect the future of children.

Jikei Hospital established the “Baby Hatch” in 2007 to address the alarming rate of child abandonments across the nation, including the case of an infant left in a supermarket toilet.

Parents that cannot give sufficient care to their babies, typically newborns, bring their children to the hatches which are made up of a door or flap on an outside wall that opens onto a bed.

The bed is insulated or heated to keep the infant warm and sensors alert hospital staff when a baby has been placed inside. Some are also designed to prevent being opened again from the outside once a baby has been placed inside.

The hospital argued that by providing a safe place for these children to be left, dangerous abandonments would be prevented and innocent lives would be saved. Children in the hospital’s care are eventually sent to other institutions or foster care.

No abandoned child had publicly spoken about their experience being left in the baby hatch until this year. Koichi Miyatsu, a man who was dropped off in the hatch as a toddler, credited the system for beginning a new chapter of his life.

"I owe what I am today to the baby hatch,” Miyatsu told AFP news agency, adding that he still has the clothes he was wearing when he was left at the hospital as a treasured memory of his childhood.

Miyatsu was among the first children left at the hatch and was shortly after adopted. Now, the 18-year-old works at a local church to provide free meals to children in need.

While his story is one of success, the concept of a baby batch is not without controversy.

Critics say rather than combating child abandonments, the availability of baby hatches induces abandonment of infants and some people may abuse the system for selfish reasons and put babies in medical jeopardy.

“A system that essentially allows parents to renounce their parenthood and anonymously give away their child raises questions of ethics, financial priorities and of what is thought to be the best interests of the child,” writes author Amelie Marmenlind for Metropolis Japan.

Politicians such as former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a majority of his cabinet ministers resisted against the programme, as Abe said “those fathers and mothers who anonymously give away their child will not have my forgiveness.

Unclear legal basis

The Kounotori no Yurikago system (translated as “White Stork’s Cradle”) was modelled on similar programmes and services found abroad.

Pakistan has the most baby hatches in the world at 300 while Germany has around 100, the Czech Republic has 76 and Poland has 67. Switzerland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal and Slovakia are all reported to have baby hatches too.

The hatches are usually found in hospitals, social centres, or churches, and the legal aspects of each change based on the country it’s found in and are often “grey areas" with no clear legal basis.

The most notable area of controversy is the anonymity behind the birth as baby hatches allow women to bypass the rules of many regions that require them to register when giving birth.

Supporters say baby hatches allow a last resort for desperate women fearing retaliatory measures from their registered births such as deportation or family reactions. They may opt for baby hatches rather than more tragic alternatives such as infanticide.

“We must be pragmatic and not shut our eyes to reality. The abandonment of newborns exists, and if this hatch helps us save even one, it will be worth the effort,” Swiss hospital director Sandro Foiada told Swissinfo.

Switzerland’s growing number of baby hatches raised alarm among critics in 2014 when three baby-hatches were installed in Davos, Olten and Bern over an 18 month period.

Sexual Health Switzerland organisation called on directors of public health institutions to “(re)examine critically the provision of this kind of service”.