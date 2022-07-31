WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief urges de-escalation as tensions soar over Iraqi PM nomination
Tensions escalated in the country following the nomination of Mohammed Shia al Sudani as a new prime minister by a coalition of groups close to Iran.
UN chief urges de-escalation as tensions soar over Iraqi PM nomination
Iraqi demonstrators have been protesting the recent nomination of Mohammed al Sudani as the official nominee of a coalition led by Iran-backed Shia parties and their allies. / AP
July 31, 2022

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Iraqi parties to de-escalate the situation and avoid violence amid tension over the nomination of a new prime minister.

In a statement on Saturday, his spokesperson Farhan Haq said the UN chief is "following with concern" the ongoing protests in Iraq that left many people injured.

"Freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental rights that must be respected at all times," he said.

The spokesperson urged Iraqi parties and actors "to rise above their differences and form, through peaceful and inclusive dialogue, an effective national government."

READ MORE: Iraqi parliament sessions suspended due to storming by Sadr supporters

Political tensions on rise

Recommended

Earlier today, hundreds of followers of Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al Sadr began a second day camped at the country's parliament. 

A day earlier, they stormed the complex despite tear gas, water cannon and baking temperatures that touched 47 degrees Celsius.

They pulled down heavy concrete barricades on roads leading to Baghdad's fortified Green Zone of diplomatic and government buildings to break in.

Tension escalated in Iraq in recent days following the nomination of Mohammed Shia al Sudani as a new prime minister by a coalition of groups close to Iran amid protests by supporters of Sadr.

Iraq has been in a political deadlock for nine months following the country’s general elections in October 2021, which has failed since then to agree on a new government between rival parties.

READ MORE:Hundreds of Sadr supporters continue to camp at Iraqi parliament

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing