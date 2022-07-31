US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed she will lead a congressional delegation to the Asia-Pacific region.

"The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region," Pelosi's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement made no mention of whether the six-member delegation would visit Taiwan, a flashpoint in conversations between China and the United States in the run-up to the trip.

The all-Democrat delegation includes Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks and members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Armed Services Committee.

"Our delegation will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further advance our shared interests and values, including peace and security, economic growth and trade, the Covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, human rights and democratic governance," said Pelosi in the statement.

Singapore's foreign ministry confirmed Pelosi's delegation would visit the city-state on August 1-2, with meetings scheduled with President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Tensions over Taiwan

For weeks, US-China tensions had heightened over reports that Pelosi may visit the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China sees as part of its territory to be reunited by force if necessary.