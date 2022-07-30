Ukraine's military says it has killed scores of Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition dumps in the Kherson region, the focus of Kiev's counter-offensive in the south and a key link in Moscow's supply lines.

Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro River has been cut, the military's southern command said on Saturday, potentially further isolating Russian forces west of the river from supplies in occupied Crimea and the east.

It said in a statement that more than 100 Russian soldiers and seven tanks were destroyed in fighting on Friday in the Kherson region, the first major town captured by the Russians following their February 24 military offensive.

Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems to badly damage three bridges across the Dnipro in recent weeks, cutting off Kherson city.

In the assessment of British defence officials, Russia's 49th Army stationed on the west bank of the river highly vulnerable has been left vulnerable.

"...it has been established that traffic over the rail bridge crossing the Dnipro is not possible," Ukraine's southern command said.

'Only the beginning'

The first deputy head of the Kherson regional council, Yuri Sobolevsky, told residents to stay from away from Russian ammunition dumps.

"The Ukrainian army is pouring it on against the Russians and this is only the beginning," Sobolevsky wrote on the Telegram app.