Friday, July 29, 2022

US, Russia top diplomats hold first talks since Ukraine conflict

The top diplomats of the United States and Russia spoke for the first time since the Ukraine conflict, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken describing a "frank" exchange as he pushed to free two Americans.

Blinken initiated the call with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, whom he had shunned as early as a few weeks ago, as he pressed Russia to accept an offer to free prisoners.

Lavrov told Blinken that Washington was not living up to promises regarding the exemption from sanctions for the supply of food from Russia, Moscow said.

A Russian foreign ministry read-out of the call also cited Lavrov as telling Blinken that Russia would achieve all the goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine and said western arms supplies would only drag out the conflict.

US sanctions two Russians for malign influence operations

The US Treasury Department said it had imposed sanctions on two individuals and four entities that support the Kremlin's global malign influence and election interference operations.

"The individuals and entities designated today played various roles in Russia’s attempts to manipulate and destabilise the United States and its allies and partners, including Ukraine," the Treasury said in a statement, naming the individuals as Russian citizens Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov and Natalya Valeryevna Burlinova.

Ukraine opens investigation into attack that killed Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office opened a pre-trial investigation into an attack that killed about 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

It said "the occupying state struck the territory of correctional colony No. 120" in an attack in which 130 people were also injured.

Each side accused the other of carrying out the attack in territory held by Russian-backed separatists.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to ship grain, awaits signal to start

Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a Türkiye-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kiev was awaiting the signal for the first shipment.

"We are ready to export Ukrainian grain. We are waiting for signals from our partners about the start of transportation," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app after visiting the port of Chornomorsk near the southern city of Odessa.

Zelenskyy visits Ukraine port to oversee first grain export

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited a port in southern Ukraine to oversee grain being loaded for export onto a ship, the presidency has said, following a Türkiye-brokered deal with Russia.

"The first vessel, the first ship is being loaded since the beginning of the war. This is a Turkish vessel," Zelenskyy said, according to a statement from the presidency. Video footage from the Chornomorsk port released by the presidency showed him in front of a ship called Polarnet.

The statement said exports could start in "the coming days" under the plan aimed at getting millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain stranded by Russia's naval blockade to world markets.

Macron, bin Salman to work to ‘ease effects’ of Ukraine conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have agreed to work "to ease the effects" of the conflict in Ukraine during talks in Paris.

The French presidency said in a statement that the leaders highlighted "the need to bring an end to this conflict and intensify their cooperation to ease the effects in Europe, the Middle East and the wider world".

The statement made no explicit reference to oil or gas, but said Macron had "underlined the importance of continuing the ongoing coordination with Saudi Arabia with regards to the diversification of energy supplies for European countries."

Lavrov: Moscow will propose time for Blinken call on prisoners

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow would soon propose a time for a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which Blinken has said he wants to discuss an exchange of prisoners held in Russian and US jails.

Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington had made a "substantial offer" to obtain the release of US basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, both detained in Russia.

A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, jailed in the United States, as part of such a deal.

Kremlin: Russia is in solidarity with Beijing over Taiwan

Russia is in solidarity with Chinese President Xi Jinping over China's sovereignty on the issue of Taiwan, the Kremlin has said.