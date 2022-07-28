A senior Ethiopian official says the government is ready for talks with rival rebel forces from the country’s northern Tigray region “anytime, anywhere” and without preconditions, in a notable break from the past.

The announcement on Thursday by Redwan Hussein, security adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, came amid hopes for dialogue to resolve the East African nation’s deadly war that erupted in November 2020.

Redwan tweeted after meeting with special envoys from the United Nations, the European Union and the United States, adding that the African Union continental body “leads the process and can solicit logistical support from any source.”

In June, after a ceasefire and the increasing delivery of desperately needed aid to long-blockaded Tigray, both sides in the conflict agreed to sit down for talks.

Ethiopia’s federal government has assigned a team of seven negotiators led by the foreign minister, but Tigray leaders have said some preconditions should be met.

'Dangerous obstacle'