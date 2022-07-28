Russian forces have launched missile strikes on Kiev and Chernihiv regions, areas that haven't been targeted in weeks, with pro-Kremlin separatists calling for a renewed offensive targeting the cities.

Kiev regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram that a settlement in the Vyshgorod district of the region was targeted early on Thursday morning and that an “infrastructure object” was hit. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Chernihiv governor Vyacheslav Chaus at the same time reported that multiple missiles were fired from the territory of Belarus at the Honcharivska community.

Russian troops withdrew from the Kiev and Chernihiv regions months ago, failing to capture either.

The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after the leader of Moscow-backed separatists in the east, Denis Pushilin, publicly called on the Russian forces to “liberate Russian cities founded by the Russian people — Kiev, Chernihiv, Poltava, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk”.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, also came under a barrage of shelling overnight, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The southern city of Mykolaiv was fired at as well, with one person sustaining injuries.

Ukraine's counter-offensive

A day ago, Russian-backed forces said they had captured the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant — Ukraine's second-biggest — in what was Moscow's first significant gain in more than three weeks.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser confirmed the capture of the plant in the eastern Donetsk region and also said Russian forces were conducting a "massive redeployment" of troops to three southern regions.