At least five people have been killed and around 50 injured in anti-United Nations protests in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma.

The violence took place on the second day of protests against the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO for failing to protect civilians in a region marred by decades of violence.

On Monday, hundreds of people blocked roads and chanted hostile slogans before storming the MONUSCO's headquarters and a logistical base, demanding that the mission leave the country.

Protesters smashed windows and looted valuables, while helicopters airlifted UN staff from the premises and security forces fired teargas in a bid to push them back.

The unrest in Goma continued on Tuesday, with the fatal shooting of a man near the logistical base, according to AFP news agency.

In a tweet, government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said security forces had fired "warning shots" at protesters in Goma to stop attacks on UN personnel.

Muyaya said further information would be provided later in the day on the human and logistical toll of the protests.