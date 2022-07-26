WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians injured as Israeli forces demolish homes in occupied West Bank
At least five civilians were injured by rubber bullets and dozens of others suffered suffocation due to tear gas shelling by the Israeli forces.
Palestinians injured as Israeli forces demolish homes in occupied West Bank
Tensions came to a boil as Israeli forces entered the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in Salfit Governorate for the demolition. / AA
July 26, 2022

Five Palestinians have been injured in a confrontation with the Israeli army that demolished the homes of two Palestinian prisoners in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian prisoners, Youssef Assi and Yahya Marei, were accused by Israeli authorities of carrying out a shooting on April 29, killing a security guard in the Ariel settlement.

Tensions came to a boil as Israeli forces entered the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in Salfit Governorate for the demolition.

At least five civilians were injured by rubber bullets and dozens of others suffered suffocation due to tear gas shelling by the Israeli forces.

Israel usually demolishes the homes of Palestinians who are suspected of carrying out attacks.

Recommended

Human rights organisations condemn such action as "collective punishment", which is illegal under international humanitarian law.

READ MORE:UN 'alarmed' over increasing violence in Palestine, Israel

READ MORE: Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid

SOURCE:AA
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing