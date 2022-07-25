WORLD
Protesters in DR Congo demand UN peacekeepers departure
The UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, known as MONUSCO, has come under regular local criticism for its perceived inability to stop fighting in the conflict-torn east.
A demonstrator holds a placard reading ''MONUSCO get out without delay''. / AP
July 25, 2022

Protesters have stormed a United Nations base in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, demanding the departure of peacekeepers from the region.

Hundreds of people blocked roads and chanted anti-UN slogans before storming the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping mission in Goma on Monday, an AFP journalist said.

The protesters smashed windows and looted computers, furniture and other valuables from the headquarters while UN police officers fired tear gas in a bid to push them back, the journalist reported.

A logistical base on the outskirts of the city was also stormed, and a student was shot in the leg, they added.

The UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, known as MONUSCO, has come under regular local criticism for its perceived inability to stop fighting in the conflict-torn east.

Over 120 armed groups roam the volatile region, where conflict has displaced millions of people and civilian massacres are common.

READ MORE: Assailants kill at least a dozen patients in eastern DRC clinic

'Incapacity' to protect

Ahead of Monday's protest, the Goma youth branch of the ruling UDPS party released a statement demanding MONUSCO "withdraw from Congolese soil without conditions".

The statement added that MONUSCO "has already proved its incapacity to provide us with protection".

Khassim Diagne, the deputy special representative of the UN secretary general to MONUSCO, said the UN is not opposed to protests but that violence is unacceptable.

"These are looters," he said. "We condemn them in the strongest terms".

The latest protest comes after the president of the Congolese senate, Modeste Bahati, told supporters in Goma on July 15 that MONUSCO should "pack its bags".

READ MORE: UN envoy: M23 rebels acting like army in eastern DRC

