WORLD
2 MIN READ
Volcanic eruption triggers evacuations in Japan's Kyushu island
The eruption alert level was raised to the highest level of five and about 120 residents in two towns facing the volcano were advised to leave their homes.
Volcanic eruption triggers evacuations in Japan's Kyushu island
Footage on Japan’s NHK public television showed orange flames flashing near the crater and dark smoke of ash billowing from the mountaintop high up into the night sky. / Reuters
July 24, 2022

A volcano on Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu has erupted, spewing ash and rocks. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised on Sunday to evacuate.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said Sakurajima volcano erupted at around 8:05 p.m., blowing off large rocks as far as 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) away in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima.

Footage on Japan’s NHK public television showed orange flames flashing near the crater and dark smoke of ash billowing from the mountaintop high up into the night sky.

“We will put the people’s lives first and do our utmost to assess the situation and respond to any emergency,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told reporters. 

He called on residents in the area to pay close attention to the latest update from the local authorities to protect their lives.

READ MORE:Volcanic eruptions: Rare but deadly

Recommended

Highest alert issued

The agency said it has raised the eruption alert to the highest level of five and about 120 residents in two towns facing the volcano were advised to leave their homes.

The agency warned of falling volcanic rocks in areas within 3 kilometres (1.8 miles) of the crater and possible flow of lava, ash and searing gas within 2 kilometres (1.2 miles).

Sakurajima, about 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) southwest of Tokyo, is one of the most active volcanos in Japan and has repeatedly erupted. 

It used to be an island but became a peninsula following an eruption in 1914.

READ MORE: Tonga volcanic eruption highlights risk to global telecoms network

SOURCE:AP
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing