Japan's defence ministry has said it is alarmed at fresh threats from Russia and has growing worries about Taiwan, in an annual report that comes as Tokyo weighs significantly increasing military spending.

Friday's document includes a chapter on Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which it says risks sending the message "that an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force is acceptable".

The paper surveys the global security landscape and specific threats to Japan and says there are concerns Russia could "further enhance and deepen relationships with China".

It also warns Moscow may increasingly lean on its nuclear capacity as a deterrent, which could in turn mean an uptick in activity around Japan, where Russian nuclear submarines are routinely active.

Japan has backed sanctions led by the United States and the European Union against Moscow and has seen increased Russian military activity around its territory.

In May, Chinese and Russian military jets carried out joint flights near Japan immediately after a meeting of the US-led Quad grouping in Tokyo.

Growing threats