WORLD
3 MIN READ
Former Minneapolis cop jailed in George Floyd murder case
Thomas Lane was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in federal prison for his role in the killing of African-American George Floyd.
Former Minneapolis cop jailed in George Floyd murder case
Lane, 39, was one of four officers who were called to a Minneapolis grocery store on May 25, 2020, and tried to take Floyd into custody on suspicion that he used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes. / Reuters
July 21, 2022

A former Minneapolis officer has been sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on federal charges stemming from his role in the killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose death sparked protests around the world against racial injustice. 

US District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Thomas Lane on Thursday in a federal courtroom in St. Paul on charges that he had deprived Floyd of his civil rights and caused Floyd's death during an attempt to arrest him.

Magnuson also ordered Lane to be placed on supervised release for two years after he serves his time in prison, a public information officer told Reuters news agency.

Lane, 39, was one of four officers who were called to a Minneapolis grocery store on May 25, 2020, and tried to take Floyd into custody on suspicion that he used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes. 

During the encounter, the senior officer on the scene, Derek Chauvin, pinned the handcuffed Floyd's neck to the ground with a knee for more than nine minutes, causing his death. 

In February, Lane, along with two other former officers, Tou Thao and Alexander Kueng, were found guilty by a federal jury for their involvement in Floyd's death. No date has been set for sentencing Thao and Kueng. 

READ MORE:After George Floyd: A year that shook the world

Recommended

Pleaded guilty

During the trial, federal prosecutors argued that the three men knew from their training and from "basic human decency" that they had a duty to help Floyd as he begged for his life before falling limp beneath Chauvin's knee. 

Earlier in July, Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in prison on federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Chauvin also was convicted of intentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in a state trial in 2021. He is serving a concurrent sentence of 22-1/2 years on that conviction. 

In May, Lane pleaded guilty to state aiding and abetting manslaughter charges and agreed to a sentence of three years in prison. 

A state trial is scheduled to begin in January for the other two officers.

READ MORE: ‘We will heal us’: America marks second death anniversary of George Floyd

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing