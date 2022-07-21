Artillery strikes have pounded Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, even as Russian gas flows to Europe have resumed through the Nord Stream pipeline.

Thursday's attacks on the eastern city — scarred by weeks of Russian shelling — came after 10 days of scheduled work ended on the Nord Stream gas pipeline that had spurred fears of a permanent cut-off.

A day after Moscow announced it was expanding its aims in Ukraine, Kharkiv's regional governor said two people were killed and 19 injured, four of whom were in serious condition.

Three people were killed by strikes a day earlier in Kharkiv, where some semblance of normal life had returned in recent weeks after Ukrainian forces pushed back Russian troops from the city limits.

"We are asking Kharkiv residents to be extremely careful. The enemy is firing chaotically and brutally at the city. Stay in shelters!" the governor, Oleg Synegubov, wrote on social media.

Russian troops attacked Ukraine on February 24 and the fighting has left thousands dead, forced millions to flee their homes and wrought havoc with the economy. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in what it calls a special military operation.

