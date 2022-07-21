Ukrainian armed forces have said they killed 111 Russian soldiers in the south and east in 24 hours, as comments from Russia's foreign minister show the Kremlin's goals have expanded during the five-month offensive.

Thursday's announcement by Ukrainian forces also mentioned the destruction of 17 Russian vehicles, some of them armoured.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state news agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday that his country's military "tasks" in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbass region.

Lavrov also said Moscow's objectives will expand further if the West keeps supplying Kiev with long-range weapons such as the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

"That means the geographical tasks will extend still further from the current line," he said.

The foreign minister also said peace talks made no sense at the moment because Western governments were leaning on Ukraine to fight rather than negotiate.

After failing to take the Ukrainian capital Kiev at the start of the February 24 offensive, Russia said in March it would focus on "achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbass".

Nearly five months later, it has taken Luhansk, one of two provinces that comprise the Donbass, but remains far from capturing all of the other, Donetsk.

