President Joe Biden, thwarted by lawmakers and the Supreme Court, has sought to revive his ambitions to tackle the climate crisis as heat waves batter the United States and Europe.

"Climate change... is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger," Biden said on Wednesday, announcing executive actions including $2.3 billion in investments to help build US infrastructure to withstand climate disasters.

"The health of our citizens and our communities is literally at stake... Our national security is at stake as well... And our economy is at risk. So we have to act."

Biden, delivering a speech at a former coal-fired electricity plant in Massachusetts, said his administration would do whatever was necessary, with or without lawmakers on board.

"Congress is not acting as it should... This is an emergency and I will look at it that way. As president, I'll use my executive powers to combat the climate crisis," he said.

But he stopped short of declaring a formal emergency, which would grant him additional policy powers.

Rocketing summer temperatures have highlighted the growing threat, with 100 million people in the United States currently under excessive heat alerts and devastatingly hot conditions causing misery across Europe.

Repeated setbacks

Biden began his term last year promising to fulfill campaign pledges to tackle the global climate crisis, but his agenda has faced blow after blow.

His first day in office, Biden signed an executive order to bring the United States back into the Paris climate agreement, followed later by an ambitious announcement that he was targeting a 50-52 percent reduction from 2005 levels in US net greenhouse gas pollution by 2030.

But his signature Build Back Better legislation, which would have included $550 billion for clean energy and other climate initiatives, is all but dead after failing to receive the necessary backing in Congress as fellow Democrat Joe Manchin said he would not support the bill in an evenly divided Senate.