WORLD
3 MIN READ
Six-time PM Wickremesinghe elected new president of crisis-hit Sri Lanka
Official results show Ranil Wickremesinghe polled 134 votes in a three-cornered parliamentary vote, with his main opponent Dullas Alahapperuma getting 82 and leftist Anura Dissanayake just three.
Six-time PM Wickremesinghe elected new president of crisis-hit Sri Lanka
Wickremesinghe has wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs, but he has become unpopular among voters who view him as a holdover from Rajapaksa’s government. / AA
July 20, 2022

Sri Lanka's six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been overwhelmingly elected president to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the crisis-wracked country and resigned last week.

Official results on Wednesday showed Wickremesinghe polled 134 votes in a three-cornered parliamentary vote, with his main opponent Dullas Alahapperuma getting 82 and leftist Anura Dissanayake just three.

"Our divisions are now over," Wickremesinghe said in a brief acceptance speech in parliament, inviting Alahapperuma "to join me and work together to bring the country out of the crisis we are facing".

He said he hoped to be sworn in later in the day at a simple ceremony within the tightly guarded parliament building.

With the elevation of the 73-year-old to the top job, the current cabinet automatically stands dissolved and he will choose a prime minister to form a new cabinet.

Speaker Mahinda Abeywardana said the attention of the world was focused on the Sri Lankan legislature as it elected a leader to serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term ending November 2024.

"This is a historic session, not only for parliament but the entire country," Abeywardana said.

All 225 members of Parliament including the speaker were eligible to vote on the ranked-choice ballot. Two members abstained and a few ballots were declared invalid.

READ MORE:Sri Lankan opposition withdraws from presidential race last-minute

Recommended

An economic crisis and a furious public

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May, hoping to bring stability to a country engulfed in its worst economic crisis in memory. 

Wickremesinghe, a seasoned politician with wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs, became acting president after Rajapaksa fled the country last week and resigned by email.

He has been leading crucial talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund and was backed by members of the fragmented ruling coalition.

But he is unpopular among voters who view him as a holdover from Rajapaksa’s government. The Rajapaksas' Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, the largest in parliament, backed Wickremesinghe for the presidency.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis has left Sri Lanka’s 22 million people struggling with shortages of essentials including medicine, fuel and food.

And the resulting political crisis has left worries about whether a new government will be enough to fix the economy and placate a public furious at its politicians' failures.

READ MORE:Sri Lanka's ousted leader Rajapaksa defends crisis efforts

Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing