The United States is a "maker of security risks" in the Taiwan Strait with its frequent provocations there, China's military has said after another US warship sailed through the sensitive waterway.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement on Wednesday that its forces had followed the ship throughout and "warned" it.

"The frequent provocations and showing off by the United States fully demonstrate that the United States is a destroyer of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and a maker of security risks in the Taiwan Strait," it said in a statement.

"Theatre forces remain on high alert at all times and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said the destroyer USS Benfold conducted a "routine" Taiwan Strait transit through international waters "in accordance with international law".

