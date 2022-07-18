The European Commission has signed a memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan to double imports of Azeri natural gas to at least 20 billion cubic metres a year by 2027.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a strategic partnership in the field of energy, the EU executive body announced in a statement on Monday.

“Azerbaijan is a crucial energy partner for us that has always been reliable,” von der Leyen said at a joint news conference with Aliyev following the signing ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital.

Through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, Azerbaijan is “delivering currently more than 8 billion cubic metres of gas per year and we will expand its capacity to 20 billion cubic metres” until 2027, she elaborated.

The Azeri gas imports will already increase to 12 billion next year, which “will help compensate for cuts in supplies of Russian gas and contribute significantly to Europe’s security of supply,” she added.

The new deal also aims to contribute to climate neutrality and cooperation on renewable energy.

For his part, Aliyev stressed that “issues of energy security today are more important than ever before.”

He added: “Long-lasting, predictable and very reliable cooperation between EU and Azerbaijan in the field of energy is a big asset.”