WORLD
2 MIN READ
GCC, US announce billions of dollars for food security at Arab summit
Gulf Cooperation Council countries welcomed the US announcement of $1 billion in new near- and long-term food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa region, the Saudi state agency said.
GCC, US announce billions of dollars for food security at Arab summit
President Joe Biden attends the Gulf Cooperation Council on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. / AP
July 17, 2022

Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the US have announced that they will provide $11 billion in support to overcome regional and international food security challenges.

The US welcomed the "decision by the Arab Coordination Group (ACG), which includes 10 Arab and national specialised financial developmental institutions, to provide a minimum of $10 billion in response to food security challenges," according to Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, SPA, that cited a statement by the GCC and the US following a US-Arab summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Saturday's statement said GCC countries welcomed the US announcement of $1 billion in new near- and long-term food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa region.

READ MORE: US, Saudi Arabia sign several agreements including energy, tech

Maritime agreement

Recommended

The GCC also expressed appreciation for "the establishment of Combined Task Force 153 and Task Force 59, which will enhance joint defence coordination between the GCC member states and the US Central Command to monitor maritime threats better and improve naval defences by utilising the latest technologies and systems," it added.

US President Joe Biden concluded a four-day trip on Saturday to the Middle East region that included stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the West Bank.

The tour is seen as an attempt to assert US leadership in the region against Russia and China.

A summit was held on Saturday and was attended by Biden, leaders of the GCC countries, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.

READ MORE:Biden meets Palestine's Abbas, backs two-state solution

SOURCE:AA
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing