Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the US have announced that they will provide $11 billion in support to overcome regional and international food security challenges.

The US welcomed the "decision by the Arab Coordination Group (ACG), which includes 10 Arab and national specialised financial developmental institutions, to provide a minimum of $10 billion in response to food security challenges," according to Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, SPA, that cited a statement by the GCC and the US following a US-Arab summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Saturday's statement said GCC countries welcomed the US announcement of $1 billion in new near- and long-term food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa region.

