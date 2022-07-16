Türkiye will neither be a refugee camp nor a border guard for any country, and it will in no circumstances assume third countries' international obligations, the country’s Foreign Ministry has said.

Saturday's statement came after news reports in the UK press said that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is one of the prime ministerial candidates, may demand an agreement with Türkiye similar to the one done with Rwanda on asylum partnership.

Responding to the news reports, Tanju Bilgic, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said: “We hope that these claims that were published in reference to Ms. Truss are baseless.”

In April, the UK and Rwanda reached a $142-million deal that would see asylum seekers attempting to enter the UK being sent to the East African country for resettlement.

Bilgic said in a statement that Türkiye has already been hosting the largest number of refugees in the world for the last eight years.

'Assume equal responsibility'