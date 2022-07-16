Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled overseas to escape apopular uprisingagainst his government, has said he took "all possible steps" to avert the economic crisis that engulfed the nation.

The country's parliament met on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, as a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation.

During the proceedings Dhammika Dasanayake, the secretary general of Sri Lanka’s parliament, formally read out Rajapaksa’s resignation letter, the contents of which have not previously been made public.

In his letter Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka’s financial crisis was rooted in years of economic mismanagement that pre-dated his presidency.

He also blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for drastically reducing Sri Lanka’s tourist arrivals and remittances from foreign workers.

"It is my personal belief that I took all possible steps to address this crisis, including inviting parliamentarians to form an all-party or unity government," the letter said.

Rajapaksa's resignation was accepted by parliament on Friday.

He flew to the Maldives and then to Singapore after hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters came out on the streets of Colombo a week ago and occupied his official residence and offices.

READ MORE: Sri Lankan president steps down after arriving in Singapore