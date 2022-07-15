The Turkish government will resolutely continue building a great, powerful Türkiye so the country does not face more calamities like the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

The Turkish president's comments on Friday came during an event in Istanbul marking the sixth anniversary of the coup attempt that left hundreds dead and thousands of others wounded as the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) sought to wrest control of the country using its members that had infiltrated the Turkish military.

Erdogan said that the resilience of the Turkish nation blocked the terror group's ill intentions.

Noting that Türkiye has improved its infrastructure in the fields of health, transportation, education, energy, industry, and sports over the past two decades, Erdogan vowed that his government would do its best to make Türkiye one of the world's top 10 economies.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

