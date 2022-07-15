TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Türkiye to grow stronger to prevent threat of another coup
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marks sixth anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt by hailing nation for resilience in the face of terrorists.
Erdogan also vowed that his government would do its best to make Türkiye one of the world's top 10 economies. / AA
July 15, 2022

The Turkish government will resolutely continue building a great, powerful Türkiye so the country does not face more calamities like the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

The Turkish president's comments on Friday came during an event in Istanbul marking the sixth anniversary of the coup attempt that left hundreds dead and thousands of others wounded as the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) sought to wrest control of the country using its members that had infiltrated the Turkish military.

Erdogan said that the resilience of the Turkish nation blocked the terror group's ill intentions.

Noting that Türkiye has improved its infrastructure in the fields of health, transportation, education, energy, industry, and sports over the past two decades, Erdogan vowed that his government would do its best to make Türkiye one of the world's top 10 economies.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

READ MORE: Democracy and National Unity Day resonates from Türkiye to US

READ MORE: ‘Manipulating the society’: FETO’s information war against Türkiye

Coup attempt thwarted

The attempt by FETO to overthrow the government began around 10 pm local time (1900GMT) on July 15, 2016, and was thwarted by 8 am the next day.

Standing against the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to thwart their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.

While the PKK terror group has been recognised as a terrorist organisation by several countries, this was not the case for the YPG, PKK's Syrian offshoot, and FETO, Erdogan said.

Recently though, both were included as terror groups in NATO records for the first time after a recent summit of the alliance held in late June, added Erdogan, who said Ankara made its position clear by drawing its red lines during the talks.

READ MORE:July 15: A turning point in Türkiye’s history

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
