Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as Sri Lanka’s interim president until the country's parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The prime minister's office said Wickremesinghe was sworn in Friday as interim president before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said that lawmakers will convene on Saturday to choose a new leader after Rajapaksa resigned following mass protests over the country’s economic collapse.

Their choice would serve out the remainder of Rajapaksa's term ending in 2024, said Abeywardana, promising a swift and transparent process that should be done within a week.

In a televised statement, Wickremesinghe said he would initiate steps to change the constitution to curb presidential powers and strengthen parliament and restore law and order.

Referring to clashes near parliament on Wednesday night when many soldiers were reportedly injured, Wickremesinghe said true protesters will not get involved in such actions.

"There is a big difference between protesters and insurgents. We will take legal action against insurgents,” he said.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka president's resignation accepted, parliament to convene — speaker