Russian and Ukrainian delegations will meet again in Türkiye next week and are expected to sign an agreement on export of grain to world markets, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

Moscow, Kiev, Ankara and the United Nations agreed to establish a coordination centre in Istanbul at a four-way meeting in the Turkish metropolis on Wednesday, Akar said, pointing to a major breakthrough amid concerns of a global food crisis.

Participants at the Istanbul talks found a common ground on technical issues such as navigational safety on transfer routes and joint controls at the entry and exit of ports, Akar added, calling the meeting "positive and constructive".

"Representatives of Ukraine and Russia are set to gather in Türkiye next week to review the details of the agreement ... making the deal official," he added.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called it an "important and substantive step" on way to a comprehensive agreement.

He hoped that the "final deal" will be signed next week.

Millions of tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine's ports amid the fighting between Moscow's and Kiev's forces, resulting in escalating food prices soar around the world.

Fear of shortages