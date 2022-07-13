Low cost of living, food, and energy security – most indicators of economic stability have gone bust in Germany over the last few months.

Sanctions and counter-sanctions, the game played by Germany and Russia, have hit Germany where it hurts the most – its economy. Record-breaking food and energy inflation has exposed Germany to potential social unrest.

Currently, there is no gas flowing in the NordStream 1 pipeline which has been shut for repairs, but the fear of energy shortage lingers in Berlin as the gas supply might not restart after the maintenance work ends on July 21.

Experts are now voicing concern that Germany might not be able to fill its gas reserves before the winter. Germany's gas tanks are filled to capacity by October 1 every year, allowing a seamless supply of gas for domestic and industrial use during the long winter months.

That could spell severe political consequences for the coalition government in Berlin, many now believe there are efforts underway to review the sanctions.

The latest flare-up in Germany-Russia tensions came when a turbine used in NordStream1 operations was impounded by the Canadian government, due to sanctions on Russia, while it was being repaired at a Siemens facility in Canada - Russia's Gazprom directly retaliated by cutting the gas supply in the pipeline.

Weeks later that turbine is now back in Germany and likely to return to NordStream1 operations which would contravene sanctions against Russia.

While making a case for returning the turbine, Canada's minister for Natural Resources cited concern for the German economy as well as German citizens, saying they could be left unable to heat their homes during winter.

A study published in June by the economic research institute Prognos said that in case of a complete halt of Russian gas, Germany's gas reserves would deplete after four weeks.

While private households and social services would continue to receive gas supplies, the stoppage would particularly hit the steel, chemicals, and glass industries – as early forecasts suggest a 50 percent fall in their production volume.

Gas Shortage

The German Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, has already expressed fears that the country might have to ration gas for the industry. And that has had a political and economic impact.

Following that press conference, the share price at two of Germany's biggest lenders, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank, fell 12 percent.

Habeck has been urging Germans to save energy, his ministry is said to have switched off its own air conditioning weeks ago and will be using less heating throughout the winter.

Ordinary citizens across Germany have begun receiving letters from their landlords and property management companies who are increasing the monthly flat rate for heating costs. In some small towns, there is even talk of hot water rationing in the winter.

To fill the gaseous void, Germany has signed an emergency LNG deal with Qatar. But with much of Qatar's gas locked in long-term contracts, Germany can only get LNG from Qatar's investments in the US.

Every year 65 percent of Germany's gas comes from Russia, which had recently dropped to below 40 percent. The gas from Qatari investments in the US, will only slightly fill the void left by the departure of Russian gas.