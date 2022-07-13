WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deutsche Welle unlawfully fired Palestinian journalist, German court rules
The Bonn Labour Court said the termination of Maram Salim's employment was unlawful and her Facebook posts were not anti-Semitic after German international broadcaster fired her for alleged hostility against Jews.
Deutsche Welle unlawfully fired Palestinian journalist, German court rules
Salim called on German broadcaster to publicly apologise and retract its accusations. / AA
July 13, 2022

A labour court in Germany's Bonn has ruled against Deutsche Welle (DW) on the dismissal of Palestinian journalist Maram Salim.

The Bonn Labour Court on July 6 ruled that her termination of employment at Deutsche Welle was invalid, unlawful, and that her Facebook posts were not anti-Semitic.

On Facebook, Salim said she has been an advocate of women's rights, human rights, and that Deutsche Welle's accusations trembled her.

She called on German broadcaster to publicly apologise and retract its accusations.

Deutsche Welle has the right to appeal the decision within a month but it has to pay court costs of $36,133 (€36,000).

In early February, Deutsche Welle announced that it fired five journalists from its Arabic service after a two-month investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism.

READ MORE:Sacked Palestine journalist decries bias in Germany's Deutsche Welle

Recommended

More restrictions

The organisation has long been criticised for biased coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But management at Deutsche Welle has argued that Germany bears special responsibility for the country, due to Nazi crimes committed against Jews during World War II.

Last year, DW’s editorial board sent a new reporting guide to staff further restricting critical reporting of Israel and, according to a new statement, it is now planning to sharpen its code of conduct with more focus on anti-Semitism, Israel's right to exist, and Germany’s historical responsibility.

READ MORE: Is Deutsche Welle plagued by racism and bullying?

READ MORE:Anti-Palestinian assault in German media comes as no surprise

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing